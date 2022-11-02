Bangladesh wins 'South Asian Travel Awards 2022' in 'Emerging Destination Award-Visitors Choice' category

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 05:27 pm

Bangladesh wins 'South Asian Travel Awards 2022' in 'Emerging Destination Award-Visitors Choice' category

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 05:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh has won an award at the 2022 edition of the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) in the category of "Emerging Destination Award Visitors' Choice."

South Asian Travel Awards, popularly known as SATA Awards, concluded its 6th edition of the prestigious gala and award ceremony in the Maldives on 30 September 2022, said a press release.  

The event witnessed the biggest hotel brands and tour & travel operators from the Maldives, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

Faisal Naseem, vice-president of the Maldives, participated in the event as the chief guest of the SATA 2022, along with Minister of Tourism Dr Abdulla Mausoom and other government officials in addition to several High Commissioner from South Asian countries in the Maldives, SATA officials and jury members, distinguished guests from event partners and entrepreneurs in South Asia.

The conference was chaired by HM Hakim Ali, president of Bangladesh International Hotel Association-BIHA, Md Noor Ali, managing director of Unique Hotels and Resorts Ltd (Westin Dhaka & Sheraton Dhaka), Tarek Shams, managing director of Lakeshore Hotels, Khaled Ur Rahman, managing director of Golden Tulip, Sakhawat Hossain, CEO of Unique Hotels & Resorts Ltd (Westin Dhaka & Sheraton Dhaka), Mohiuddin Khokon, director of Hotel The Coxtoday, Asif Ahmed, finance director of Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Abu Hanif Bari, company secretary of Sena Hotels Development Ltd (Radisson Blu Dhaka & Chittagong), AKM Badrul Alam, director of Le Meridien, Shamsul Alam Panth, director of Grand Palace Hotel and Resorts well as other star hotel owners.

Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA) President HM Hakim Ali handed over the award to Md Mahbub Ali, state minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism ministry at this event.

Regarding this SATA award, Hakim Ali said, "This is a proud moment for our country because it's an international recognisation for Bangladesh as Tourism Country. Foreigners think that Bangladesh is a garment business-based country, but after receiving this SATA Award, the thinking will be changed to that Bangladesh can also be a tourism destination."

Md Mahbub Ali said, "The present government is working in various ways on the basis of priority for the development of the tourism industry in Bangladesh. We are benefiting from that."

"The "Emerging Destination Award—Visitors' Choice" award by South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is a recognition. The contribution of everyone in this sector to getting this recognition is undeniable. Especially in the hospitality sector of Bangladesh, the leadership and activities of Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA) are commendable to ensure world-class service and move it forward," he added.

