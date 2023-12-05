Bangladesh wins global center on adaptation award for local climate leadership at COP28

05 December, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 10:28 pm

Bangladesh wins global center on adaptation award for local climate leadership at COP28

05 December, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 10:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh has won the Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) Locally Led Adaptation (LLA) Championship Award in the category of Innovation in Developing Finance at the ongoing Climate Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

The initiative is carried out under the Local Government Initiative on Climate Change (LoGIC) Project, a joint endeavour implemented by the Local Government Division, supported by the European Union, Sweden, Denmark, United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The awards ceremony, held at the Resilience Hub yesterday, marked the recognition of Bangladesh's stellar contributions to local adaptation and resilience building, reads a press release.

The Global Center on Adaptation Locally Led Adaptation Champions Awards, initiated in 2022, aim to spotlight creative, admirable, and scalable locally-led projects addressing the impacts of climate change, with a focus on supporting vulnerable groups and populations dealing with pressing environmental challenges.

Farhina Ahmed, secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, received the award on behalf of the Local Government Division, Ministry of Local Government Rural Development and Cooperatives of Bangladesh.

Nearly 2 million people benefited under the Project, spanning nine major climate-vulnerable districts in Bangladesh, empowering over 400,000 households to better prepare for the effects of climate change. These communities can now invest in climate-resilient livelihoods, diversify their sources of income, and access markets and financing to enhance adaptive practices.

Stefan Liller, resident representative, UNDP Bangladesh, said, "The recognition of the Local Government Initiative on Climate Change Project reflects Bangladesh's steadfast commitment to locally-led adaptation and resilience. 

"This award acknowledges the dedication of the Local Government Division and its development partners and exemplifies the power of innovation in addressing climate challenges. UNDP remains committed to supporting transformative initiatives that empower communities and contribute to a sustainable and resilient future."

The Global Center on Adaptation Awards not only celebrate the achievements of the winners but also highlight the collective efforts to address climate change at the local level. These initiatives significantly contribute to building resilience and adapting to the impacts of climate change, embodying the spirit of collaboration and innovation essential for a sustainable future.

 

 

