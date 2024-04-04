Bangladesh Water Development Board signs MoU with Dhaka WASA

The Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dhaka Wasa at the BWDB director general's Conference Room at Green Road today (4 April).

Under the MoU, BWDB will work on the automation, construction and regeneration of Dhaka Wasa's monitoring wells. The organization will also share data on the wells.

BWDB Director General Engineer Muhammad Amirul Haque Bhuya was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

The MoU was signed by BWDB Director (Board) Obaidul Islam and Secretary Sharmin Haque Amir on behalf of Dhaka WASA.