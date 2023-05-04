Bangladesh Urban Knowledge Hub launched

The Bangladesh Urban Knowledge Hub was launched during a two-day workshop on climate migration held in Dhaka.

The new initiative is expected to provide a stronger and agenda-based engagement of doers, thinkers and policy-makers to realize the goals of sustainable cities and urban well-being through specific and well-defined activities, reads a press release.

Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) organised the workshop titled 'Climate Migration, Informal Settlements and Urban Well-being' on 3-4 May.

The session was co-moderated by Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, executive chairman of PPRC and Michael Keith, professor and director of PEAK Urban Research Programme at University of Oxford, UK.

A wide cross-section of urban stakeholders from academia, NGOs, civil society, city government, government agencies and development partners participated in the workshop.

Farah Kabir of Action Aid, Professor Saleemul Huq of ICCCAD, Dr Dipankar Roy of Statistics and Informatics Division, Syed Ashraf of DDM, Dr. Bhawani Buswala and Professor Tim Schwanen of University of Oxford, Mohammad Abdul Wazed of PPRC, Professor Mainul Islam of Dhaka University, Professor Sujaul Khan of NSU, Professor Syed M. Hashemi of BRAC University, Dr Shilpi Roy of Khulna University, Dr Liakath Ali of Brac Urban Program, Saad Ben Mostafa of Department of Architecture, as well as representatives from UNDP, World Bank, AIIB, UNFPA, GIZ, UNDP, DNCC, IPD, CPRD, BRAC JPGSPH attended the session.

