Bangladesh University's Pharmacy Department regains accreditation

Corporates

Press Release
11 February, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 03:55 pm

Bangladesh University's Pharmacy Department regains accreditation

The suspension was initially imposed on December 21, 2023, due to concerns about the program’s compliance with BPC standards

Press Release
11 February, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 03:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Pharmacy Council (BPC) has lifted the temporary suspension of accreditation for the Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) program at Bangladesh University (BU). The order was issued on January 22, 2024, and signed by BPC Secretary Muhammad Mahbubul Haque.

The suspension was initially imposed on December 21, 2023, due to concerns about the program's compliance with BPC standards. However, following a review of the program, the BPC determined that BU had taken the necessary steps to address the issues.

The BU Pharmacy Department is located in the university's permanent campus in Adabar, Dhaka. The program offers modern education to students under the supervision of experienced faculty members. The department has well-equipped laboratories with adequate chemical supplies and a library with a comprehensive collection of books for students.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The lifting of the suspension is a significant achievement for BU and its Pharmacy Department. It will allow the program to continue admitting students and providing them with a high-quality education in pharmacy.

"We are pleased to announce that the BPC has lifted the suspension of accreditation for our B.Pharm program," said BU Vice-Chancellor ( in charge) Prof. Dr. Md. Jahangir Alam. "This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff."

"We are committed to providing our students with a high-quality education in pharmacy," said BU Pharmacy Department Head Professor Lubna Jahan. "We are confident that this program will prepare them for successful careers in the field."

Bangladesh University is a private university located in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It was established in 1985 and is accredited by the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh. 

BU offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs in various disciplines, including pharmacy.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

3h | Bangladesh
Many beachgoers risk injuries, while others are stung by sting rays or jellyfish. Lifeguards try to promptly transport them to the hospital. Photo: Courtesy

A real-life superhero who rescues people from drowning

7h | Panorama
Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

1d | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

110-acre Ctg land, gifted to UAE founder in 1985, still remains unused

110-acre Ctg land, gifted to UAE founder in 1985, still remains unused

48m | Videos
Ranking the 5 ‘dirtiest’ elections in Pakistan history

Ranking the 5 ‘dirtiest’ elections in Pakistan history

1h | Videos
Arrangement of local and foreign food in Chattogram Food Festival

Arrangement of local and foreign food in Chattogram Food Festival

3h | Videos
Maliha is moving forward in the miniature industry

Maliha is moving forward in the miniature industry

5h | Videos