Bangladesh University's Pharmacy Department regains accreditation

The Bangladesh Pharmacy Council (BPC) has lifted the temporary suspension of accreditation for the Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) program at Bangladesh University (BU). The order was issued on January 22, 2024, and signed by BPC Secretary Muhammad Mahbubul Haque.

The suspension was initially imposed on December 21, 2023, due to concerns about the program's compliance with BPC standards. However, following a review of the program, the BPC determined that BU had taken the necessary steps to address the issues.

The BU Pharmacy Department is located in the university's permanent campus in Adabar, Dhaka. The program offers modern education to students under the supervision of experienced faculty members. The department has well-equipped laboratories with adequate chemical supplies and a library with a comprehensive collection of books for students.

The lifting of the suspension is a significant achievement for BU and its Pharmacy Department. It will allow the program to continue admitting students and providing them with a high-quality education in pharmacy.

"We are pleased to announce that the BPC has lifted the suspension of accreditation for our B.Pharm program," said BU Vice-Chancellor ( in charge) Prof. Dr. Md. Jahangir Alam. "This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff."

"We are committed to providing our students with a high-quality education in pharmacy," said BU Pharmacy Department Head Professor Lubna Jahan. "We are confident that this program will prepare them for successful careers in the field."

Bangladesh University is a private university located in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It was established in 1985 and is accredited by the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh.

BU offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs in various disciplines, including pharmacy.