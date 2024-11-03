Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Council launched

Corporates

Press Release
03 November, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 04:23 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Council launched

Press Release
03 November, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 04:23 pm
Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Council launched

 A new think tank organisation, Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Council (BTTC), was launched at a meeting held at a local hotel .

The council aims to create a network of industry professionals and businesses to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange and work with the government and other concerned agencies to develop and advocate for policies beneficial to the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

Presided over by Shahid Hamid FIH, Acting Managing Director of Dhaka Regency Hotel, the meeting was attended by business leaders from airlines, travel, tourism and hospitality sectors and various other stakeholders.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A 15-member ad-hoc committee has been formed with Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor of The Bangladesh Monitor, as its Convenor. Other members of the committee are: Shahid Hamid, Acting Managing Director Dhaka Regency Hotel; Imran Asif, CEO, Air Astra; Akhteruzzaman Khan Kabir, Former Chairman of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation; Prof. Mujib U Ahmed, Dept. of Tourism and Hospitality Management, University of Dhaka; Dr Rubina Hussain, Managing Director, Institute of Hotel Management;  Asif Ahmed, Acting General Manager, Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Shakawath Hossain, CEO, Unique Hotel and Resorts; Rezwan Maruf, Director, Sales and Marketing, InterContinental Dhaka; Faruq M. Ahmed, Travel writer; Basudev Bhattacharya, Former Principal,  National Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (NHTTI),  Ishtiaq Uddin Ahmad, Former Chief Conservator of Forests; Masud Hossain, Managing Director, The Bengal Tours; Taufiq Rahman, CEO, Journey Plus and Syed Ghulam Qadir, General Manager, US Bangla Holidays.

#BTTC / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

41m | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

19h | Wheels
Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

1d | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UK-based lawyers file case against Hasina at ICC

UK-based lawyers file case against Hasina at ICC

2h | Videos
No power supply if dues not settled by November 7: Adani to Bangladesh

No power supply if dues not settled by November 7: Adani to Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Iran will attack Israel before the US presidential election

Iran will attack Israel before the US presidential election

4h | Videos
Jail Killing Day: Why Were the Four National Leaders Assassinated?

Jail Killing Day: Why Were the Four National Leaders Assassinated?

5h | Videos