Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Council launched

A new think tank organisation, Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Council (BTTC), was launched at a meeting held at a local hotel .

The council aims to create a network of industry professionals and businesses to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange and work with the government and other concerned agencies to develop and advocate for policies beneficial to the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

Presided over by Shahid Hamid FIH, Acting Managing Director of Dhaka Regency Hotel, the meeting was attended by business leaders from airlines, travel, tourism and hospitality sectors and various other stakeholders.

A 15-member ad-hoc committee has been formed with Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor of The Bangladesh Monitor, as its Convenor. Other members of the committee are: Shahid Hamid, Acting Managing Director Dhaka Regency Hotel; Imran Asif, CEO, Air Astra; Akhteruzzaman Khan Kabir, Former Chairman of Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation; Prof. Mujib U Ahmed, Dept. of Tourism and Hospitality Management, University of Dhaka; Dr Rubina Hussain, Managing Director, Institute of Hotel Management; Asif Ahmed, Acting General Manager, Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Shakawath Hossain, CEO, Unique Hotel and Resorts; Rezwan Maruf, Director, Sales and Marketing, InterContinental Dhaka; Faruq M. Ahmed, Travel writer; Basudev Bhattacharya, Former Principal, National Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (NHTTI), Ishtiaq Uddin Ahmad, Former Chief Conservator of Forests; Masud Hossain, Managing Director, The Bengal Tours; Taufiq Rahman, CEO, Journey Plus and Syed Ghulam Qadir, General Manager, US Bangla Holidays.