Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR

Bangladesh has transformed into the world's most advanced refrigerator producer country. The country's electronics brand Walton has unveiled AIoT (Internet of Things) based Giantech (GT) series three new models of smart refrigerators, reads a press release.

These new models included South Asia's first manufacturing four-door smart refrigerators and the world's first 8in1 convertible side by side door smart fridge.

With the unveiling of Walton's Giantech series refrigerators, Bangladesh has entered a new era in the production and marketing of high-tech refrigerators and created a unique example of technical excellence and capability as well.

Walton's Giantech series new models include 660-litre GT Pro Max, 646-litre GT Pro and 619-litre GT model refrigerators.

On the occasion of unveiling Giantech series new models of refrigerators, a grand programme was arranged at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday (7 June).

Attending as the chief guest, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed unveiled the Walton GT series new models of refrigerator while Walton's Sports Ambassador Bangladesh National Cricket Team All-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz was also present.

Among others, Walton Hi-Tech's Additional Managing Director SM Shoyeb Hossain Nobel, Walton Plaza's Chief Executive Director Mohammad Rayhan, Walton Hi-Tech's Deputy Managing Directors Eva Rizwana Nilu, Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Md. Humayun Kabir and Md Yusuf Ali, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Amin Khan, Didarul Alam Khan (Chief Marketing Officer), Tofail Ahmed (Chief Business Officer of Walton Refrigerator), Azmal Ferdous (Head of Research and Innovation Centre), Anisur Rahman Mallick and Md Shahjada Salim (Incharge of PR, Media & Branding) also attended the event.

Country's renowned film actor Amin Khan moderated the grand launching ceremony.

With 'Walton Smart Appliance' android app, customers can not only control the Walton's GT series refrigerators settings but also shop online and browse YouTube for cooking reference.

The GT series fridges are of aesthetic designs. These new models of GT series fridges have duo cooling setting with turbo and eco features for the refrigerator and freezer compartments. For using AI based MSO (Matrix Speed Optimization) inverter technology in GT series fridges, customers no need to worry about cooling performance, power consumption and settings.

The AI system gets 3D data from environment temperature, difference of set and exact temperature of the compartments as well as door-open duration.

These GT series refrigerators come with eight to nine conversion modes that change itself at the push of a button to take care of all various needs of the customers, adds the release.

Customers can set the cooling performance of the fridge and freezer compartment with the world's highest convertible mode.

Thus, each model will consume less electricity.

These fridges will ensure healthy fresh food free of viruses and bacteria, the company says.

Special features of Walton's four-door GT Pro Max and side-by-side door GT Pro models include a water dispenser. In addition, the GT Pro Max model has a 21.5-inch multimedia LCD display and the GT model has a 15.6-inch multimedia LCD display with various features like YouTube browsing, online grocery shopping, offline video and audio, countdown clock, online recipes, clock, calendar, internet browsing, selfie camera, weather update etc.

Besides, the side-by-side door GT Pro model has a digital display.

All three models of the GT series come with a smart control feature, so the fridge can be controlled with a touch of the upper door without opening the fridge door. And the result is huge power saving with maximum cooling performance.

The special features of Walton GT series refrigerators include ioniser, ozoniser and intelligent germ terminator (IGT) with UV features, electronic control feature, door opening alarm, child lock, three-layer odour guard, human detector, fingerprint-resistant metal door, internal automatic ice maker, ceramic coded premium glass and elegant curved design metal door.

Addressing the function, Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed said, "We visited most of the developed countries such as America, Europe, Korea, Thailand and others for the model development of the GT series refrigerators. Walton made huge investment in setting up South Asia's largest Research and Innovation (R&I) centre and engineering team in Bangladesh. For the last five years, our South Asia's largest R&I team consisting of domestic and foreign engineers and the members of all others departments including production, quality management have been worked on the development of the models of GT series refrigerators. As a result of their tireless efforts, Bangladesh has been emerged as the South Asia's first four-door refrigerator as well as the world's first 8in1 convertible side by side door fridge manufacturing country."

With the determination to build a smart Bangladesh, Bangladesh has transformed into become the most modern refrigerator producing country in the world. We will continue such innovative efforts in future, he added.

Walton Refrigerator's CBO Tofail Ahmed said, world's latest technology and features have been used in GT series refrigerators. "We have manufactured the GT series news models refrigerators in accordance with the benchmark of all developed countries of the world. Customers will get all smart technologies and features in these refrigerators."

Walton's Chief Technical Officer Eun Mog Yang said, the 3D MSO inverter technology has been used in the GT series refrigerator. "This AI based technology will collect 3D data of environment temperature and then automatically set the correct temperature of the refrigerator compartment ensuring maximum cooling performance with economical electricity consumption. For having the highest 8 to 9 conversion modes in GT series refrigerators, customers can set the cooling performance of the refrigerator and freezer compartments in accordance with their news and thus these new models will consume less electricity."

Walton Refrigerator Design and Development's Technical Adviser Etsuro Suzuki said, the GT series new models of refrigerators are designed with the intelligent germ termination ioniser system which is resulted in automatically destroys germs of any bacteria and viruses. As a result, fruits, vegetables and food stored in Walton GT series refrigerators will remain safe and garden-fresh for a long time. "We used both ioniser and ozoniser. In addition, 3-layer odour safe guard eliminates bad smells and preserves food's original flavour and aroma for longer. With the smart control feature, the fridge can be controlled by just touching the upper door. No need to open the fridge door for this."

Walton's GT series refrigerators, ranging from 619-litres to 660-litres, will be available in the domestic market this month.

Prices of these new models of refrigerators will be set between Tk1,13,00 and Tk2,00,000.

Now, customers are getting one year replacement warranty, 12 years compressor guaranty and 5 years free aftersales service on Walton refrigerators through the brand's nationwide 79 service centres under the ISO certified service management system.