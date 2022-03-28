Bangladesh Sweets Manufacturers Association holds annual meeting

Bangladesh Sweets Manufacturers Association held its Annual General Meeting-2022 with a happy atmosphere and great joy on 26 March.

The meeting was presided over by the President of the Association Shri Madhab Chandra Ghosh and convened by the Secretary General Md Aminur Rahman, reads a press release.

Following the introductory session, Election Board member Md Mizanur Rahman administered the oath-taking ceremony of the new executive council.

Another highlight of the event was the guests from Mymensingh presenting gifts to the chief guest, special guests and the chairman of the meeting and giving grants to the association. Shri Nirmal Chandra Ghosh also provided a grant to the association, added the statement.