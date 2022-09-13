'Bangladesh-Sweden further cooperation can yield more mutual benefits'

Bangladesh and Sweden have considerable scope for deriving mutual benefits by strengthening and expanding collaboration in various potential areas of trade and investment.

The view was expressed when Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh Alex Berg von Linde paid a courtesy visit to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at his office in Dhaka on Tuesday (13 September) to discuss possible avenues of boosting bilateral trade.

They also discussed how Sweden could support the sustainable development of Bangladesh's RMG industry which aims to amplify its efforts to pursue growth in a sustainable manner to have positive impacts on the people and the planet, reads a press release.

At the meeting, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry aspires to enhance its competitiveness through diversifying products, upgrading technologies, adopting innovative production solutions and developing skills of workforce.

He said, "While we are placing utmost importance to building our capacities, we are also equally giving priority to the issue of sustainability in the RMG industry. The industry's growth vision is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)".

Sweden could support the industry in the areas of renewable energy, innovation, technology transfer and green growth, he opined.

Faruque Hassan invited the envoy to the "Made in Bangladesh Week" which will be organised by BGMEA on 12-18 November this year to showcase the prospects and strengths of the RMG industry.

Ambassador Alex Berg von Linde applauded the leadership role of Bangladesh's RMG industry in environmental sustainability and expressed high optimism about extending cooperation of Sweden to the industry to pursue further strides in sustainability, the release adds.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President Md Nasir Uddin, Directors Haroon Ar Rashid, Rajiv Chowdhury, Mijanur Rahman, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Cash Incentive Humayun Kabir Salim, and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Schedule Bank Md Israfil Atique were also present at the meeting.