Bangladesh Submarine Cables holds annual general meeting, declares 51% cash dividend

Corporates

Press Release
13 October, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2023, 01:51 pm

Bangladesh Submarine Cables holds annual general meeting, declares 51% cash dividend

Press Release
13 October, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2023, 01:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC (BSCPLC) held its 15th Annual General Meeting on Thursday (12 October) through a virtual platform.

The meeting declared and approved the audited financial report for the financial year 2022-2023, and declared 51% cash dividends, said a press release.

The meeting was presided over by Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, secretary of the Posts and Telecommunication Department and company chairman. Directors  Md Abdul Momin, Mohammad Golam Sarwar e Kaynat, Dr Nasima Akhtar, Prof Dr Md Mostafa Akbar, Col Ikram Ahmed Bhuiyan, AFWC, PSC, the company's audit committee chairman and independent director Syed Mamnoon Quader, Managing Director Md Azam Ali, Company Secretary Md Abdus Salam Khan along with concerned officers and a significant number of shareholders attended the meeting through the virtual platform.

The shareholders in the meeting thanked the Board of Directors and management authorities of BSCPLC for their significant contribution to the overall success and growth of the company.

In the meeting, the shareholders expressed satisfaction over the significant increase in the company's revenue, dividend yield and bandwidth utilisation over the previous year.

The company's total bandwidth lease amount in the financial year 2021-2022 was 2068.88 Gbps, against which the company's bandwidth lease amount in the financial year 2022-2023 stood at about 2556.00 Gbps.

BSCPLC has earned a net profit of Tk279.03 crore in the last financial year 2022-2023 and the company's shareholders equity has increased to Tk1402.55 crore as on 30th June 2023.

Bangladesh Submarine Cables

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Pen fights: A trip down to memory lane

1h | Features
Rising food prices have made it increasingly difficult for individuals to dine out with friends and family as frequently as they used to. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When cost of living takes a toll on social life

7h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Why our peers are much better at collecting taxes

4h | Panorama
The Capital city of Norway Oslo is a beautiful city with rich heritage and a vibrant cultural scene. Photo: Collected

From dream to reality: My unexpected journey to Norway

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Conditions in hospitals in Gaza without power

Conditions in hospitals in Gaza without power

19h | TBS SPORTS
It took 17 years for the Palestinian 14 groups to reach an agreement for elections!

It took 17 years for the Palestinian 14 groups to reach an agreement for elections!

17h | TBS World
Paradise turned into hell – attack by Hamas

Paradise turned into hell – attack by Hamas

20h | TBS World
Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

Why does the United States want to prevent wider war in the Middle East?

21h | TBS World