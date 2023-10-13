Bangladesh Submarine Cables holds annual general meeting, declares 51% cash dividend

Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC (BSCPLC) held its 15th Annual General Meeting on Thursday (12 October) through a virtual platform.

The meeting declared and approved the audited financial report for the financial year 2022-2023, and declared 51% cash dividends, said a press release.

The meeting was presided over by Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, secretary of the Posts and Telecommunication Department and company chairman. Directors Md Abdul Momin, Mohammad Golam Sarwar e Kaynat, Dr Nasima Akhtar, Prof Dr Md Mostafa Akbar, Col Ikram Ahmed Bhuiyan, AFWC, PSC, the company's audit committee chairman and independent director Syed Mamnoon Quader, Managing Director Md Azam Ali, Company Secretary Md Abdus Salam Khan along with concerned officers and a significant number of shareholders attended the meeting through the virtual platform.

The shareholders in the meeting thanked the Board of Directors and management authorities of BSCPLC for their significant contribution to the overall success and growth of the company.

In the meeting, the shareholders expressed satisfaction over the significant increase in the company's revenue, dividend yield and bandwidth utilisation over the previous year.

The company's total bandwidth lease amount in the financial year 2021-2022 was 2068.88 Gbps, against which the company's bandwidth lease amount in the financial year 2022-2023 stood at about 2556.00 Gbps.

BSCPLC has earned a net profit of Tk279.03 crore in the last financial year 2022-2023 and the company's shareholders equity has increased to Tk1402.55 crore as on 30th June 2023.