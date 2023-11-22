The Bangladesh Stockholm Junior Water Prize 2024: Your gateway to global water solutions

A golden opportunity to represent Bangladesh on an international platform is knocking at your doorstep again. It is a chance for adolescents to showcase developed research projects aimed at addressing significant water challenges.

The Bangladesh Stockholm Junior Water Prize (SJWPBD) is your gateway to this opportunity.

It's a national competition where the winning team represents Bangladesh at the Stockholm Junior Water Prize in Sweden. The House of Volunteers Foundation (HOV) has continued organizing this competition for the past 9 years, and participants from Bangladesh have consistently performed exceptionally well. We proudly secured People's Choice Award in 2017 and 2020.

Thousands of students from 30+ countries compete to represent their nations at the international final during the World Water Week in Stockholm every year. Open to ages 15-20, this competition seeks impactful projects spanning environmental, scientific, social, and technological realms. The champion not only gains prestige but also a USD 15,000 award, a crystal sculpture, a diploma, and an unforgettable stay in Stockholm, all under the patronage of H.R.H. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden.

Over the years, many ideas that started as Stockholm Junior Water Prize (SJWP) projects have proven to be important innovations that changed the lives of both the participants and their communities. Many previous winners have gone on to pursue successful careers within the water world, testifying how the competition helped spark their interest in science and influenced their career choices.

The Stockholm Junior Water Prize (SJWP), hosted amidst the vibrant backdrop of World Water Week in Stockholm every August, serves as a global gathering of the brightest young minds committed to crafting tangible solutions for our planet's water crisis. Hailing from more than 30 countries, thousands of participants compete fiercely for their shot at the international finals.

Here, finalists not only vie for the top spot but also immerse themselves in a dynamic network of water innovators, forging connections that last a lifetime and igniting their drive to tackle urgent global water issues.

In the global arena, Bangladesh has had the opportunity to take home honourable positions and renowned accolades. In 2017, Aniruddha Chowdhury, Arnab Chakraborty and Rituraj Das Gupta of Mastermind School and College Bangladesh received the 'Diploma of Excellence' which is the second highest honour at the international level. Also, this project is in the list of the top 5 projects of the American water technology company Xylem. For the second time, Bangladesh has secured a prestigious award at the international level in 2020.

Delegations from 29 countries around the world participated in the 'Stockholm Junior Water Prize 2020' competition held virtually in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden. Among them, the projects of the best 12 teams, including Bangladesh, were selected for the final stage. Aditya Kumar Chowdhury and Iftekhar Khaled represented the Bangladesh team in the battle of the best. Both are students of Mastermind English Medium School. The Bangladesh team won the 'People's Choice Award' by getting the highest number of votes.

The theme of the competition is to inspire youth to get involved in water and environmental issues.

The winner of SJWPBD is deliberated by a panel of adjudicators supplied by the House of Volunteers Foundation Bangladesh (HOV Bangladesh), which was nominated by Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) as the national organiser of SJWP for Bangladesh. WaterAid Bangladesh has joined as a co-organizer of SJWPBD. Moreover, in this venture UNICEF and ITN-BUET have joined as the strategic partners, and the technical partner is ESTex. The most awaited SJWPBD Season 10 has already been launched.

This season is going to be bigger, better, and more exciting than ever before. There's a whole new lineup of challenges, and new surprises in store for the young minds to explore. An online information sharing session is going to be arranged on 25th November where you can ask all your queries about SJWPBD. This is the chance to learn all the details about the competition and the overall procedure. Free registration is open for the session. The registration link and zoom meeting link has been shared in the facebook page of SJWPBD.