Bangladesh Society of Agronomy organised scientific conference at BAU 

Corporates

Press Release
09 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 03:14 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Society of Agronomy organised scientific conference at BAU 

Press Release
09 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 03:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 22nd Conference on "Agronomic Education and Research towards Transforming Agriculture in Bangladesh" of Bangladesh Society of Agronomy (BSA) was held on Saturday 09 December 2023 at Syed Nazrul Islam Conference Hall, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh. 

Professor Emdadul Haque Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University was present at the Inaugural Session as Chief Guest, according to a press release. 

Professor Md. Abdur Rahman Sarkar, Vice Chancellor, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib University, Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council, Mirza Mofazzal Islam, Director General, Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture and UGC Professor Md Sultan Uddin Bhuiya, Director General of Bangladesh Sugar crop Research Institute Md Umar Ali was present as Special Guests in the Inaugural Session. Noor Ahmed Khandkar President of the Bangladesh Society of Agronomy (BSA) Chaired the conference.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 Mr. Saso Martinov, Senior Technical Advisor, FAO Bangladesh was  Guest of Honour in the Inaugural Session of the Conference.

At the conference, the keynote paper was presented by Moin Us Salam, a freelance international agricultural consultant and Professor Mahfuza Begum, Director of Bangladesh Agricultural University Research System, gave a speech vote of thanks and a welcome speech addressed by the General Secretary of Bangladesh Society of Agronomy (BSA) Professor Md Abdul Kader.

About 5 hundred Agricultural scientists and guests from home and abroad participated in the conference.

 

Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tuhin Bin Salam has been at the helm of the business since his father died in 2017. Photo: Nayem Ali

60-year legacy: A chronicle of Salam Stamp Centre

8h | Panorama
Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How financial institutions can help transition to net zero

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The looming populist dystopia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

McDonald’s unveils CosMc's trial

McDonald’s unveils CosMc's trial

1h | TBS World
Why are young people so eager to leave the country?

Why are young people so eager to leave the country?

3h | TBS Career
New morning, no home: The fragile nature of life on the climate frontline

New morning, no home: The fragile nature of life on the climate frontline

4h | TBS Stories
Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

Israeli troops surround home of Hamas chief: Netanyahu

1d | TBS World