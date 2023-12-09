Bangladesh Society of Agronomy organised scientific conference at BAU 

The 22nd Conference on "Agronomic Education and Research towards Transforming Agriculture in Bangladesh" of Bangladesh Society of Agronomy (BSA) was held on Saturday 09 December 2023 at Syed Nazrul Islam Conference Hall, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh.

Professor Emdadul Haque Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University was present at the Inaugural Session as Chief Guest, according to a press release.

Professor Md. Abdur Rahman Sarkar, Vice Chancellor, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib University, Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar, Executive Chairman, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council, Mirza Mofazzal Islam, Director General, Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture and UGC Professor Md Sultan Uddin Bhuiya, Director General of Bangladesh Sugar crop Research Institute Md Umar Ali was present as Special Guests in the Inaugural Session. Noor Ahmed Khandkar President of the Bangladesh Society of Agronomy (BSA) Chaired the conference.

Mr. Saso Martinov, Senior Technical Advisor, FAO Bangladesh was Guest of Honour in the Inaugural Session of the Conference.

At the conference, the keynote paper was presented by Moin Us Salam, a freelance international agricultural consultant and Professor Mahfuza Begum, Director of Bangladesh Agricultural University Research System, gave a speech vote of thanks and a welcome speech addressed by the General Secretary of Bangladesh Society of Agronomy (BSA) Professor Md Abdul Kader.

About 5 hundred Agricultural scientists and guests from home and abroad participated in the conference.