Bangladesh signs MoU with France for greater cooperation

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) recently signed a memorandum of understanding with France-Bangladesh Economic Chamber for greater cooperation and partnership.

The MoU signing ceremony was held on 12 November in Paris, said a press release.

Md Jashim Uddin, president of FBCCI, and Kazi Enayet Ullah, president of France-Bangladesh Economic Chamber, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisation.

Addressing the signing ceremony, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin stated that the MoU will certainly help further promote the cooperation for diversifying trade and expanding investment in a meaningful manner.

The FBCCI chief said Bangladesh offers best competitive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for investment.

"Manufacturers of Bangladesh are adopting greener technologies and modern production methods aligned with 4IR and challenges of climate change. Among the world's top 10 green RMG factories, the top seven are located in Bangladesh," he added.

Mentioning that Bangladesh requires huge Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for inclusive growth, he urged French investors to consider Bangladesh as an ideal destination for relocation of their industry.

He also invited NRB Bangladeshis to invest in Bangladesh taking the investment incentives.

FBCCI as the apex trade body of Bangladesh is always open to facilitate business interest in Bangladesh, he said.

Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, senior vice president of FBCCI, urged the NRB businessmen to come forward for branding Bangladeshi products in France.

FBCCI directors Priti Chakraborty and Md Saiful Islam also spoke in the meeting.

FBCCI Vice President Md Aminul Haque Shamim, former vice-president Md Halal Uddin, Director Shomi Kaiser, Khan Ahmed Shuvo, Dr Ferdousi Begum, and Jesmin Akhter, director Bengal Group of Industries, were present among others.

Leaders of France-Bangladesh Economic Chamber and NRB businessmen of Paris also attended the meeting.