Bangladesh shining bright at Ambiente 2024 with 58 exhibitors

28 January, 2024, 04:10 pm
28 January, 2024, 04:10 pm

Ambiente 2024 opens in Frankfurt today, and Bangladesh is proudly showcasing its innovations alongside big countries like Germany, India, China, and Italy. 

With over 3,900 exhibitors from 83 countries, it promises a diverse showcase of innovation and creativity, reads a press release. 

Trade buyers and Visitors are showing increasing interest in a distinctive array of products and services encompassing dining, living, giving, working, and festive decoration, particularly focusing on sustainability, upcycling, and contemporary design.

58 Bangladeshi exhibitors are currently representing the nation at the fair. In Hall 12.0 (Dining), industry leaders like Paragon Ceramics, Artisan Ceramics, and Protik Ceramics are scheduled to showcase their products. Additionally, other notable companies including BD Creation, Prokritee, Dhaka Handicraft, RFL Plastic, and Golden Jute will be featured in Halls 10.1, 10.4, 11.0, and 11.1 (Giving & Living).

The 'Export Promotion Bureau' has been supporting the growth of exports in Handicrafts, Decorative Items, and Kitchen Accessories by providing subsidized stalls. This initiative allows small and medium exporters, including SK Handicrafts, Saidpur Enterprises, and Craft & Design, to exhibit their products at the world's largest consumer fair, thereby enhancing their export opportunities.

Bangladesh, renowned for its expertise in manufacturing jute and handicrafts, is showcasing its unique creations at Ambiente.

 

