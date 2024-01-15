Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy organises 'World Literature Summit' on Japanese literature

15 January, 2024, 04:35 pm
Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy organises 'World Literature Summit' on Japanese literature

Photo: Courtesy
The Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy organised the "World Literature Summit" on Japanese literature that was recently held, emphasizing the profound connection between literature and human history, traditions, struggles, and affections. Literature serves as a reflective artistic expression of societal images. 

In the realm of deep human experiences, literature acts as an unexplored art form, expressing emotions that resonate with readers. Bengali literature, enriched by the contributions of numerous poets and writers, shines globally, reads a press release. 

The Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, with its continuous efforts, aims to create a culturally rich Bangladesh. The "World Literature Summit" organized by the academy seeks to introduce and connect Bangladeshi culture with global literature through discussions on various languages and regions. The recent session focused on Japanese literature, featuring discussions by prominent figures such as Kabir Chand, a literary figure and former professor at Chittagong University, and Probir Bikash Sarkar, a distinguished literary figure and researcher. 

The event was chaired by Liakat Ali Lucky, the Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. He stated that the academy is organizing such events to enrich Bangladeshi culture by connecting it with global literature. 

The analysis of the impact of Japanese literature on Bengali literature was a key aspect of the discussions, exploring unique perspectives that could further enrich Bengali literature. 

The event also featured presentations on literature in various languages, including Urdu, Persian, Arabic, English, and Spanish, fostering a holistic view of global literature.

 

