Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy observes Mujibnagar Day

The Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy today (17 April) organised a discussion and a cultural programme in the seminar room of the National Theater on the occasion of historic Mujibnagar Day. 

The discussion was attended by former principal and sports and cultural figure Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman, who witnessed the swearing-in ceremony at historic Mujibnagar in Meherpur after the formation of the Mujibnagar government in 1971, reads a press release. 

Mamun Siddiqui, a prominent writer and researcher, also spoke on the occasion among others. Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Secretary Salahuddin Ahmed presided over the event.

Shilpakala Academy

