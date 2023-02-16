Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy celebrates 'Pohela Falgun'

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy celebrated "Pohela Falgun" on 14 February in a festive atmosphere with the participation of renowned artists.

An enchanting acrobatic show was performed on the occasion. Poet Nirmalendu Goon recited poetry and Monty Das performed music.

Famous artists of the academy including Salma of Close-up One performed on the occasion.

Dance, music and recitation performances by various cultural groups were also performed.

At the beginning of the programme, stage manager Ataur Rahman, Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Md Abul Mansur.

Besides, Liaquat Ali Lucky, Director General of Bangladesh Academy of Arts and Ekushey Medalist, spoke as the president, urging everyone to practice true beauty and welfare.

Ten visitors with aesthetic makeovers were awarded by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.