Bangladesh Renal Association, Nipro-JMI hosts workshop on kidney diseases 

Corporates

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 06:49 pm

Bangladesh Renal Association organised an international workshop on kidney disease and hemodialysis in Dhaka.

Nipro-JMI Medical Limited, a joint investment company of Japan and Bangladesh, lent support to the day-long event at Dhaka Club in the capital on Monday (August 29), said a press release. 

Experts from home and abroad shared their experiences and gave suggestions on ways to avoid kidney disease and how to provide good services at a low cost. 

Topics discussed at the workshop were --- provision of affordable hemodialysis services using quality water, use of proper dialysers, and analysis of recent patterns of dialysis services in the global context in light of experiences in Singapore, Europe and Japan.

Bangladesh Renal Association President and Professor of Nephrology Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Dr Muhammad Rafiqul Alam spoke at the workshop as the chief guest. 

Chaired by Prof Dr Md Nazrul Islam, Chairman of BSMMU Nephrology Department, Prof Dr KBM Hadiuzzaman of the same department spoke as a special guest. 

It was shared in the workshop that only 40% of people suffering from kidney disease in the country are getting dialysis services, as a result, a large part of the patients die without treatment. 

The speakers urged to ensure advanced technology services at affordable prices. 

They also emphasised creating awareness about various kidney problems and starting treatment at the early stage of the disease.

