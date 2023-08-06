'Bangladesh Remittance Fair' in NY at end of September

'Bangladesh Remittance Fair' will be held at the end of September at New York Hilton Midtown Hotel to increase remittance flow from the USA to Bangladesh.

Muktadhara New York and USA-Bangladesh Business Links, in association with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, are going to organise the event, reads a press release.

The fair will be organised alongside the 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair-2023' to be held on 22-23 September.

Founder of the Muktdhara New York Biswajit Saha said a number of banks, mobile financial services, remittance related app services, money exchange houses and remittance channel partners will participate.

Top 300 remittance senders will be invited to the event, and the best 10 will be given remittance awards, he added.

He informed that the top three money exchange companies/remittance channel partners will be awarded.

He said they will arrange a networking launch for the expatriate Bangladeshis.