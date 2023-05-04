Bangladesh ranks high for power data transparency in Asia

Bangladesh is one of six economies that scored "good" or "excellent" in a report, demonstrating good practices of data transparency in Asia which is home to 684 million people and 39 economies.

According to a joint research conducted by global energy think tank, Ember and climate impact multiplier, Subak, three lower-middle-income economies - India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka - have scored higher than any other upper-middle-income economies like China and Japan, reads a press release.

"They are showing that it is possible to improve data transparency and encourage others to follow suit, " said Ember's Asia Data Analyst, Uni Lee.

The report found, 75% of economies do not make data available in a timely manner. Only five economies made data available within a week (India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Georgia).

Bangladesh provides daily generation data for each power plant and provides various metrics for the electricity market, including outage and day-ahead schedules through the central utility.

Bangladesh is also one of the countries that are sharing data at hourly or less intervals.

"Data is essential for climate professionals to monitor, track and set clean power targets, as well as to develop innovative technologies for better grid flexibility and engage in evidence-based policymaking," Subak's Data Cooperative Associate Justine White said.

The researchers express that poor data transparency is holding back the speed of clean power transition in Asia, home to 80% of global coal generation.

"Data transparency enables various stakeholders in the society to participate in building pathways to decarbonise the electricity grid. I hope that revealing the state of data transparency can trigger a regional and national conversation about the need to make power sector data open and free to access for all," Lee explained.