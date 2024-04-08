Bangladesh Public Service Commission Establishment Day celebrated

Corporates

Press Release
08 April, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 01:26 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Public Service Commission Establishment Day celebrated

Press Release
08 April, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 01:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A programme was organised on the occasion of "Bangladesh Public Service Commission Establishment Day"-2024 on 8 April.

Wreaths were placed at the mural and obituary monument of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occassion.

After the wreath laying, balloon flight, banners, festoons were displayed in the commission premises. Chairman of Bangladesh Public Works Commission, learned members and secretary of Commission Secretariat were present on the occasion.

All the officers and employees of the commission secretariat participated in the event.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

4h | Brands
The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

1d | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

1d | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Delicious Reshmi Jilapi

Delicious Reshmi Jilapi

33m | Videos
DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

17h | Videos
Rise of Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Amid US-China Tensions

Rise of Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Amid US-China Tensions

3h | Videos
Khagrachari is ready to welcome tourists around the holidays

Khagrachari is ready to welcome tourists around the holidays

5h | Videos