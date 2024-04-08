Bangladesh Public Service Commission Establishment Day celebrated

Photo: Courtesy

A programme was organised on the occasion of "Bangladesh Public Service Commission Establishment Day"-2024 on 8 April.

Wreaths were placed at the mural and obituary monument of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occassion.

After the wreath laying, balloon flight, banners, festoons were displayed in the commission premises. Chairman of Bangladesh Public Works Commission, learned members and secretary of Commission Secretariat were present on the occasion.

All the officers and employees of the commission secretariat participated in the event.