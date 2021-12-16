Bangladesh Public Relations Association gets new committee

Bazlul Haque Rana, the former director of public relations at PDB has been elected as the president of Bangladesh Public Relations Association (BPRA) while Moniruzzaman Tipu, head of marketing and brand communication at SIBL, has been elected as the secretary-general of the association for the next two years.

Chief Election Commissioner Abdur Rashid declared the names of the elected members of the biannual (2022-2023) working committee of BPRA at the end of the annual general meeting on Saturday (11 December), said a press release. 

The elected members of the newly formed committee are:

Vice President – 1, Abul Kashem Shikder (ex-director, public relations of BOU).

Vice President – 2, Shah Alam Chowdhury (director of RAJUK).

Vice President – 3, Nazma Binte Alamgir (GM, public relations of BEPZA).

Joint General Secretary – 1, Tarikul Islam Khan Robin (DGM public relations of Petrobangla).

Joint General Secretary – 2, Uday Hakim (Executive Director of Walton).

Finance Secretary, Sheikh Khayruzzaman (AGM Jibon Bima Corporation).

Organizing Secretary, Sohel Ahsan Nipu (Deputy Registrar, PR of Bangladesh University).

Office Secretary, Anwar Hossain (in-charge PR and Brand Management of NCC Bank Ltd).

Foreign Affairs Secretary, A H M Bazlul Rahman (CEO of BNCRC).

Communication and Publicity Secretary, Shujon Mahmud (CEO of Vaishob Media).

Education and Research Secretary, Monirul Islam Rintu (PR and Admission Director of Canadian University of Bangladesh).

Culture and Sports Secretary, Pasha Mostofa Kamal (Senior Information Officer of PID).

Publication Secretary, Gazi Ahmed Ullah (Director PR of Amin Mohamamd Group).

Other elected members of the working are Badrul Haider Chowdhury (Director BOU of Chattogram Region), Mir Mohammad Morshed (GM, PR and Marketing of BTCL), Dr A K M Shamsul Arefin (Director, PR and Publication of UGC), Syed A Momen (PRO of NBR), Amir Hossain Jony (PRO of National Life Insurance), Kamrul Islam (GM, PR of US Bangla Airlines), Md. Haider Ali (PRO of LGRD Ministry), Nazrul Islam ( VP & Head of PR of IBBL), Din Mohammad (Deputy Director, PR of BAU), Abu Sadat (Deputy Director, PR of United University), Hasan Mahmud (PRO of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy), Rezaul Karim Shammi (Assistant Director of ISPR), Wahid Murad (AGM, Media & PR of Runner Group),  Rukhsana Mily (Manager,PR & Corporate Communication, bKash).

