Bangladesh Pharmacy Council delegation visits Pharmacy department of State University of Bangladesh

A five-member delegation of the Bangladesh Pharmacy Council led by Md Nasser Shahriar Zahedi, chairman of Radiant Pharmaceuticals, visited the Department of Pharmacy of the State University of Bangladesh on 4 June, for the renewal of accreditation of the department.

The delegation also paid a courtesy call on Professor Dr Nauzia Yasmin, vice chancellor (acting) of the university, reads a press release.

Dr MA Rashid, advisor of the Department of Pharmacy, was also present on the occasion.