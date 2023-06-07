Bangladesh Pharmacy Council delegation visits Pharmacy department of State University of Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
07 June, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 08:29 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Pharmacy Council delegation visits Pharmacy department of State University of Bangladesh

Press Release
07 June, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 08:29 pm
Bangladesh Pharmacy Council delegation visits Pharmacy department of State University of Bangladesh

A five-member delegation of the Bangladesh Pharmacy Council led by Md Nasser Shahriar Zahedi, chairman of Radiant Pharmaceuticals, visited the Department of Pharmacy of the State University of Bangladesh on 4 June, for the renewal of accreditation of the department.

The delegation also paid a courtesy call on Professor Dr Nauzia Yasmin, vice chancellor (acting) of the university, reads a press release. 

Dr MA Rashid, advisor of the Department of Pharmacy, was also present on the occasion.

State University of Bangladesh (SUB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

8h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

12h | Panorama
Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

9h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

6h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

7h | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

1d | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection