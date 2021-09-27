Bangladesh participates at Maritime Silk Road International Expo

Corporates

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 09:42 am

Bangladesh participates at Maritime Silk Road International Expo

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 09:42 am
Bangladesh participates at Maritime Silk Road International Expo

Guangdong 21st Century Maritime Silk Road International Expo - 2021 was held in China with the theme of "new stage, new concept, new pattern", adopt the mode of "one exhibition, one meeting" and "comprehensive exhibition + professional exhibition".

From 24-27 September, the fair was held in area A of the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou city, jointly supported by Guangdong Provincial Party Committee and the government of Guangdong Province.

Mohammad Monsour Uddin, Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Beijing took part in the opening ceremony.

With the overall cooperation of the Bangladesh Embassy in China, Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited, Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCXCI), Saidpur Enterprises, M/S Tohfa Enterprise, Triumph Agro Limited, Posh Garments Limited, Cox's Bazar Sea Foods physically participated in the expo from Bangladesh.

The companies displayed handicraft products, food and beverage, garment, seafood, BCCCI's publication, and air travel information at the expo.

Commercial Counselor Mohammad Monsour Uddin said, "Many Bangladeshi companies could not participate in the expo because of coronavirus. With the permission of the Export Promotion Bureau, seven Bangladeshi companies have participated in the Expo this year in collaboration with the Bangladesh Embassy in China."

He further said, "The Chinese government has given us a large pavilion to display products. For which, we did not have to pay any money. We are trying to explore more opportunities to promote our trade, culture, tourism, and also Branding Bangladesh."

Including Bangladesh, the United States, Panama, Bolivia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Iceland, Belgium, Moldova, North Macedonia, Azerbaijan, Tanzania, Kenya, Laos, Poland, Turkey, South Korea, Portugal, Mexico, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Tunisia and so on have participated in the expo. 

