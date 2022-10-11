Bangladesh to participate in Dutch Design Week (DDW)

Photo: PR

For the first-time in Europe, Bangladeshi manufacturers and entrepreneurs will be presented at the Dutch Design Week (DDW) 2022 in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Every year, hundreds of designers, innovators converge at the largest design event in Northern Europe where emerging thinking or trends in design, innovation, new materials, sustainability, concepts are showcased to entrepreneurs from Europe and far beyond.

Bangladesh embassy, partnering with Eindhoven International Project office (EIPO) of Brainport, is organising a day-long event on 27 October to pitch Bangladesh, reads a press release.

It was last week announced as part of the official schedule of the design week, available at https://ddw.nl/en/programme/8831/bangladesh-at-ddw-2022.

As Europe move towards Circular Economy and driven by EU Green Deal, consumers are increasingly sensitive towards goods with least Carbon footprint and are demanding newer kind of goods.

The transforming European landscape thus promises opportunities for Bangladeshi manufacturers to invest in "design thinking" and secure greater competitiveness and productivity, especially as Bangladesh emerges as a Middle-Income Country (MIC).

The event aims to facilitate match-making between some of the leading, innovative Bangladeshi manufacturers with interested Dutch entrepreneurs and designers, the release adds.

Bangladeshi participants will also visit the leading Dutch Design Academy in understanding the need and scope of "design" in manufacturing.

Bangladeshi companies – APEX Footwear, ACI, Nourish, Monno Ceramic, and Walton – will join the event.