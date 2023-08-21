Bangladesh, Norway, UNDP collaborate to promote tolerance, inclusivity, harmony

Corporates

Press Release
21 August, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 09:23 pm

Bangladesh, Norway, UNDP collaborate to promote tolerance, inclusivity, harmony

Press Release
21 August, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 09:23 pm
Bangladesh, Norway, UNDP collaborate to promote tolerance, inclusivity, harmony

The Government of Bangladesh, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Norwegian Government, has joined forces to foster tolerance, inclusivity, and harmony in Bangladesh.

Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Stefan Liller, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, signed the project document of the "Partnerships for a more tolerant and inclusive Bangladesh (PTIB)" on behalf of their respective organisations on 20 August at the Economic Relations Division in Dhaka. 

The PTIB initiative envisions a harmonious Bangladesh that celebrates diversity and champions inclusivity. By strengthening local research capabilities and integrating their findings into project activities, the initiative aims to contribute to national, regional, and global conversations on preventing online harm and promoting inclusive digital transformation.

This multi-year initiative, which had its origins in a successful pilot phase carried out from 2016 to 2017, underscores the importance of inclusive institutions, transparent politics, and the safeguarding of fundamental human rights.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Silje Fines Wannebo, acting Charge d'affaires of the Norwegian Embassy, stated, "The collaboration among the Bangladesh Government, Norway, and UNDP will only strengthen the objectives of the project, preventing hate speech and ensuring that Bangladesh evolves into a more inclusive and tolerant society."

Md Abu Sayed, project director of PTIB from the ICT Division, stated that the initiative holds the potential to greatly contribute to peaceful coexistence.

Stefan Liller, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, remarked, "We are pleased to have signed the second phase of the partnership for a more tolerant and inclusive Bangladesh."

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

1h | Panorama
Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

18h | Splash
According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

1d | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

13h | TBS Stories
No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

16h | TBS SPORTS
PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

20h | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years