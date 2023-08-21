Bangladesh, Norway, UNDP collaborate to promote tolerance, inclusivity, harmony

The Government of Bangladesh, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Norwegian Government, has joined forces to foster tolerance, inclusivity, and harmony in Bangladesh.

Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Stefan Liller, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, signed the project document of the "Partnerships for a more tolerant and inclusive Bangladesh (PTIB)" on behalf of their respective organisations on 20 August at the Economic Relations Division in Dhaka.

The PTIB initiative envisions a harmonious Bangladesh that celebrates diversity and champions inclusivity. By strengthening local research capabilities and integrating their findings into project activities, the initiative aims to contribute to national, regional, and global conversations on preventing online harm and promoting inclusive digital transformation.

This multi-year initiative, which had its origins in a successful pilot phase carried out from 2016 to 2017, underscores the importance of inclusive institutions, transparent politics, and the safeguarding of fundamental human rights.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Silje Fines Wannebo, acting Charge d'affaires of the Norwegian Embassy, stated, "The collaboration among the Bangladesh Government, Norway, and UNDP will only strengthen the objectives of the project, preventing hate speech and ensuring that Bangladesh evolves into a more inclusive and tolerant society."

Md Abu Sayed, project director of PTIB from the ICT Division, stated that the initiative holds the potential to greatly contribute to peaceful coexistence.

Stefan Liller, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, remarked, "We are pleased to have signed the second phase of the partnership for a more tolerant and inclusive Bangladesh."