Bangladesh National Team participating in International Economics Olympiad 2023

26 July, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 02:49 pm

Bangladesh National Team participating in International Economics Olympiad 2023

Bangladesh National Team participates in the International Economics Olympiad 2023 from 24 July to 2 August 2023 in Volos, Greece. 

Bangladesh National Team comprises five participants, two team leaders, and one observer. The participants are; Riz Mohammad Hossain Khan from S.F.X. Greenherald International School, Sanila Binte Rahman and Fahim Mosharrof Ratul from Mastermind English Medium School, Ahnaf Rahman Ayaan from Maple Leaf International School, and Atif Abrar from Earth House Alternative School. 

Mr Md. Al-Amin Parvez, President of the Executive Committee of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BDEO) and Mr Akhtar Ahmed, Chairman of Capstone School and Coach of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BDEO), are the team leaders, along with Mohammad Ridwan Nubayer Adeeb as the observer.

The International Economic Olympiad (IEO) is an annual competition for high school students in the field of economics designed to stimulate creative problem-solving skills among students interested in Economics, Business, and Finance. It serves as the most prominent and fastest-growing international competition of its kind, starting in 2018. 

This year 50 national teams from 50 countries and territories are participating in International Economics Olympiad 2023. Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BDEO) is the long partner of the International Economic Olympiad (IEO) to select the Bangladesh National Team. The BDEO has been organizing Economics Olympiad as a national competition since 2019. The Strategic Research and Outreach Foundation (SRO Foundation) hosts Bangladesh Economics Olympiad with a mission to spread financial literacy and a vision to become a part of the national development strategy of the Government of Bangladesh.

The 5th Bangladesh Economics Olympiad was organized during May-June of this year, comprising a primary selection round, national selection round and international team selection camp where about 5000 students participated nationwide and the title was sponsored by IDLC Finance Ltd.

The Bangladesh National Team members were selected after a rigorous and extensive selection process comprising four rounds of evaluations following the curriculum of IEO. Evaluations were taken by professionals, academicians, and experts conducted by the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BDEO) to ensure that the selected members could perform well in all aspects of the competition.

The primary aim of IEO is to promote awareness of economics and financial literacy and discover, encourage, unite, challenge and give recognition to young people who are exceptionally talented in economics, finance and business. The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the International Economic Olympiad (IEO) is Eric Maskin, Professor at Harvard University and Nobel laureate in Economics (2007). The Chairman of the National Committee of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BDEO) is eminent economist, the recipient of the highest national civilian award, Swadhinata Padak and Ekushey Padak, Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad.

The members of the Bangladesh National Team are in high hope to showcase Bangladesh at this international level and bring glory to the Country. 

 

