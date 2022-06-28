Bangladesh National Insurance Company holds its 26th annual general meeting

Bangladesh National Insurance Company has held its 26th annual general meeting on Monday (27 June).

The company approved an 18% cash dividend for its shareholders for the year 2021, said a press release.

The meeting approved the company's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Mostafa Kamal, chairman of the company presided over the meeting.

Among the other members of the board of directors', Beauty Akter, Professor Dr Mijanur Rahman, Md. Alamgir Hossain Khan FCMA, Manjur Md Shaiful Azam FCMA, Tahmina Binthe Mostafa, Taif Bin Yousuf, Tanjima Binthe Mostafa, Wasikur Rahman, Tanveer Ahmed Mostafa, Tasnim Binte Mostafa and CEO Mohammad Sana Ullah, CFO SK Bellal Hossain FCA, Auditor of the Company Kazi Mostafa Alam FCA, AKM Aminul Hoque FCA, Md Ferozul Islam, SEVP (F/A) & Company Secretary Md Masud Rana, were present in the meeting.

A large number of Shareholders also attended the meeting.