Country's first travel, tourism, hospitality award launched

Professor Shiblim Rubayet Ul Islam, Chairman, BSEC, Abu Tahir Muhammad Zaber, CEO of Bangladesh Tourism Board, and Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of The Bangladesh Monitor formally launching the ‘Bangladesh Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality Awards’, in a ceremony held at BICC, Dhaka on 11 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Travel and tourism publication The Bangladesh Monitor has introduced a new award for the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors of the country.

The award "Bangladesh Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality Awards" aims to recognise people and organisations for contributions to their respective fields in the fast-growing industry of the country.

The award was formally launched at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital on Saturday.

The awards will be given under four broad segments – tourism, travel, hospitality and restaurants.

Under each sector, there will be many sub-segments to accommodate different areas of services.

A jury panel comprising representatives from relevant fields, civil society, media, and others will select the awardees.

Judgment will be conducted based on online public opinion, overall public perception, jury panel's opinion and other criteria. CSR activities undertaken by the organisations will also be taken into consideration.

Any individual or organisation can submit an entry for nomination in one or more categories.

Submission of entries will continue until December 31, 2023. Following the primary scrutiny, the aspirants will be selected for public voting, which will continue from January 15 to February 28, 2024.

The names of the awardees will be announced at a gala award ceremony to be held in Dhaka sometime in May 2024.

Details of the award programme are available at www.bttha.com

Presided over by Professor Shibli Rubayet Ul Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, the programme was also addressed by Abu Tahir Muhammad Zaber, CEO, Bangladesh Tourism Board; and Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Kazi Wahidul Alam said, "Such an award has been a longstanding demand from the industry stakeholders."

"Our objective is to recognise people and organisations for their contribution towards developing this important industry," he added.