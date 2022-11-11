Bangladesh Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong celebrates 8th founding anniversary

Corporates

TBS Report
11 November, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2022, 10:54 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong celebrates 8th founding anniversary

TBS Report
11 November, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2022, 10:54 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 8th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong was celebrated on Friday (11 November) at the five-star Hotel Marcopolo in Hong Kong.

Chamber President Dewan Saiful Alam Masud presided over the event with Algernon Yau, secretary of Commerce and Economic Development of Hong Kong, in attendance as the chief guest.

Hong Kong Legislative Councillor Vincent Chang and Visa Consul of Bangladesh Consulate in Hong Kong Md Marzuk Islam were also present.

About a hundred Bangladeshi and Hong Kong businessmen attended the event.

In the event, Dewan Saiful Alam Masud presented various data about the economic development in Bangladesh and talked about the possibilities of investment in Bangladesh. He also highlighted the future plans of the chamber.

In his speech as the chief guest, the Finance Minister of Hong Kong praised the activities of the Bangladesh Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

He expressed hope that the Bangladesh Chamber will work for the development of business and relations between Hong Kong and Bangladesh in the future. Also, Bangladeshi businessmen called for business expansion in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

Speaking as a special guest, Legislative Councillor Vincent said that the Metropolitan Chamber is working as a bridge for the development of Bangladesh's business with Hong Kong.

He also praised the rapid development of Bangladesh.

Marzuk Islam read a written statement of Consul General Israt Ara. The Consul General discussed various indicators of Bangladesh's economic development and invited Hong Kong businessmen to invest in Bangladesh.

General Secretary of the Chamber Abedin Rashidul thanked everyone for the success of the event and called for everyone's cooperation in conducting the future activities of the chamber.

Jonathan Lamport, chairman of the Asia Africa Committee of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, Roberto Mabalot, vice consul of the Philippine Consulate in Hong Kong, and Derek Hung, district councillor of Hong Kong, were also present at the event.

hong kong

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Woodswallows huddling. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Woodswallow: ‘High and high, to thy banqueting-place in the sky’

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saud Al Faisal

Visual diary of Siem Reap, the city of temples

12h | In Focus
Clara Ferreira Marques. Illustration: TBS

A G-20 talking shop in Bali? That’s no bad thing

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

See your Domino's pizza being made from home

14h | Food

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

T20 World Cup Final: Key factors of England-Pakistan match

2h | Videos
Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Audience Reaction of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

2h | Videos
Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

Vespa World Days Bangladesh observed

3h | Videos
Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

Tisha-Manoj at the promotion of 'Preetilata' at Eden College

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram