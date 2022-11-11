Bangladesh Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong celebrates 8th founding anniversary

The 8th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong was celebrated on Friday (11 November) at the five-star Hotel Marcopolo in Hong Kong.

Chamber President Dewan Saiful Alam Masud presided over the event with Algernon Yau, secretary of Commerce and Economic Development of Hong Kong, in attendance as the chief guest.

Hong Kong Legislative Councillor Vincent Chang and Visa Consul of Bangladesh Consulate in Hong Kong Md Marzuk Islam were also present.

About a hundred Bangladeshi and Hong Kong businessmen attended the event.

In the event, Dewan Saiful Alam Masud presented various data about the economic development in Bangladesh and talked about the possibilities of investment in Bangladesh. He also highlighted the future plans of the chamber.

In his speech as the chief guest, the Finance Minister of Hong Kong praised the activities of the Bangladesh Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

He expressed hope that the Bangladesh Chamber will work for the development of business and relations between Hong Kong and Bangladesh in the future. Also, Bangladeshi businessmen called for business expansion in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

Speaking as a special guest, Legislative Councillor Vincent said that the Metropolitan Chamber is working as a bridge for the development of Bangladesh's business with Hong Kong.

He also praised the rapid development of Bangladesh.

Marzuk Islam read a written statement of Consul General Israt Ara. The Consul General discussed various indicators of Bangladesh's economic development and invited Hong Kong businessmen to invest in Bangladesh.

General Secretary of the Chamber Abedin Rashidul thanked everyone for the success of the event and called for everyone's cooperation in conducting the future activities of the chamber.

Jonathan Lamport, chairman of the Asia Africa Committee of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, Roberto Mabalot, vice consul of the Philippine Consulate in Hong Kong, and Derek Hung, district councillor of Hong Kong, were also present at the event.