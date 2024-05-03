Bangladesh launches certificate course for startup entrepreneurs for the first time

The "Innovation and Entrepreneur Development Academy Establishment" project (IDEA), managed by the Bangladesh Computer Council, is starting a special training program for startup founders at various stages.

The IDEA Academy will train 90 entrepreneurs under three certificate courses as part of the June 2024 cohort, reads a press release.

The deadline for course applications is 5 May 2024.

The academic courses, held with the cooperation of Startup Bangladesh Limited and Student to Startup Ventures Limited, will have sessions and other activities conducted at the IDEA project office in the ICT Tower in Agargaon from 12 May to 13 June.

The three courses of the IDEA Academy June 2024 cohort are Ideation and Business Model Course, Value System 101, for young individuals interested in entrepreneurship but who do not have a business idea yet, offering 20 credits for 8 sessions; IDEA Basics 101, a 30-credit course covering the basics of innovation, entrepreneurship, and startups for those with a business idea looking to move to the next phase, offering 12 sessions; and Startup 301, a 30-credit course on startup legislation, documentation, finance, accounting, and unit economics for entrepreneurs already working on a startup and who have received pre-seed funding from the IDEA project, consisting of 12 sessions.

The government will fully fund these courses; hence, there is no application or certification fee involved.

For more details about the courses and to apply, please visit https://idea.gov.bd/courses.