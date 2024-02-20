Bangladesh-Kuwait two-way trade revenue to exceed $1 billion annually says Kuwait Ambassador

Bangladeshi exporters should mull over exploring the market of Kuwait as part of the diversification process as the oil-rich Gulf country has emerged as an important destination for finished products like readymade garments (RMG), newsprints, pharmaceuticals, and ceramic products.

Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Bangladesh Faisal Mutlaq H Al Adwani has said this at a reception at the Sheraton Hotel in the city on Monday marking the 63rd National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day of the State of Kuwait, reads a press release.

Social Welfare Minister Dr Dipu Moni was present as the chief guest. Ministers, members of parliament, leading business leaders, top civil and military bureaucrats, diplomats and members of civil society attended the reception.

Faisal Mutlaq H Al Adwani in his speech said that Bangladeshi exporters can use Kuwait as the hub of the emerging market in the Gulf region. Growing interactions between the business chambers and enterprising entrepreneurs of our two countries as well as diversification of the export basket could enhance our two countries' two-way trade revenue to exceed $1billion annually, said Faisal Mutlaq H Al Adwani.

Bangladesh's total export to Kuwait during the July-December period stood at 21 million US dollars and during July-June stood at 40 million US dollars.

"As we celebrate the 63rd anniversary of the State of Kuwait's Independence and the 33rd anniversary of its Liberation Day, it is my great pleasure to congratulate Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and Amir of the State of Kuwait and Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, " he said.

"As we reflect on our over five decades of cooperative relations between the State of Kuwait and the People's Republic of Bangladesh, it is a matter of great satisfaction and pride to see that the relationship between the two countries has gradually evolved into a special relationship based on principles of respect, trust, fairness and equality," said Faisal Mutlaq H Al Adwani.

He also said, "Our fruitful and multi-dimensional relations are the manifestation of the time-tested collaborative relations that our two friendly countries enjoy."

In this aspect, Kuwait recalls with profound appreciation the principled stand of Bangladesh in favour of truth and justice during the 1990 existential threat against Kuwait. Kuwait recalls with gratitude the continued positive contributions of the Bangladeshi diaspora in Kuwait's development strides.

Kuwait on its part takes pride in its role as a partner in the progress of Bangladesh. Government-to-government agreements on Kuwait-funded programs in Dhaka date back to 1974 with the Manu River project. It is heartening to note that the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) has focused on three core sectors Energy and Power, Communications and Agriculture. It has extended support to a total of 24 projects entailing an amount of US $ 600.80 million. Kuwait has shown a keen interest in supporting more development projects in Bangladesh.

"We have a number of agreements that cover trade and economy, Air Traffic, Technical Cooperation on Manpower, Avoidance of Double Taxation and Defence Cooperation," he said.

Our efforts continue to be complemented and expanded by the humanitarian and socio-economic welfare projects of two non-governmental organizations, the Kuwait Society for Relief and the Society for Social and Technological Support. These two Organizations in collaboration with Kuwait Zakat House and other charitable organizations of Kuwait have been rendering humanitarian assistance and social welfare services in Bangladesh. They have set up hospitals and clinics where hundreds of patients are offered medical treatment at minimal cost.

They have set up schools and orphanages where underprivileged children are accommodated and provided state-of-the-art education. They have built hundreds of dwellings for the homeless. They install tubewells to provide safe drinking water. They have also built hundreds of mosques throughout Bangladesh.

In times of calamities, they carry out relief programs to ameliorate the sufferings of the affected people. To complement the humanitarian assistance of the Bangladeshis, these organizations also provide food, medicine and blankets to the Rohingya refugees here. The fruitful and positive interactions both in government and private channels between the two countries have elevated the relations to new heights that serve as a model of cooperative relations.

The Kuwait government looks forward to the further strengthening of relations between the two countries. There is ample scope to increase government interactions at different levels through the exchange of visits and trade and business promotion through the holding of roadshows and single country fairs, the Kuwait envoy said.