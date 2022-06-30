Bangladesh Krishi Bank signs APA with Financial Institutions Division
Bangladesh Krishi Bank and the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance have signed an Annual Performance Agreement (APA) for fiscal 2022-23.
Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah and Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank Md Ismail Hossain signed the agreement on behalf of the respective institutions, said a press release.
Joint Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Rukhsana Hasin and Deputy Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank Chanu Gopal Ghosh along with concerned officials were present on the occasion.