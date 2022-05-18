Bangladesh Krishi Bank receives appreciation letter from BB governor

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 09:06 pm

Bangladesh Krishi Bank receives appreciation letter from BB governor

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) received an appreciation letter from the Governor of Bangladesh Bank (BB) Fazle Kabir for achieving 100% target of disbursing loan for special refinance scheme under Covid-19 stimulus package of Tk5,000 crore successfully. 

The Managing Director of the bank Md Ismail Hossain received the letter on 18 May at the AN Hamidullah conference room of Bangladesh Bank's head office, reads a press release.

The Deputy Governor of BB Kazi Sayedur Rahman, the Executive Director Md Awlad Hossain Chowdhury, the Observer of the board of directors of BKB Md Abdul Hakim and the Deputy General Manager of Credit Department Mohammad Moinul Islam were also present there.

