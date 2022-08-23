Bangladesh Krishi Bank holds business review meeting for 2022-2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) held a Business Review Meeting with the general managers of all divisions, divisional audit officers, corporate heads, chief regional managers and regional managers at the bank's board room on 22 August 2022. 

The Chairman of the bank Md Nasiruzzaman addressed the meeting as chief guest while the Managing Director of the bank Md Ismail Hossain presided over the meeting, reads a press release. 

The managing director put special emphasis on loan disbursement, loan recovery, deposit collection and gave directions to achieve all the targets of the FY 2022-23 as well as to make all branches profitable. 

The Deputy Managing Directors of the bank Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Mir Mofazzul Hossain and General manager (Admin) Md Zainal Abedin along with concerned departmental heads of the bank's head office were also present on the occasion.

