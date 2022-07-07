Bangladesh Krishi Bank donates Tk1cr to PM’s Relief & Welfare Fund

Bangladesh Krishi Bank has donated Tk1 crore to Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to help the flood-affected people from BKB staff's salaries on Thursday (7 July).

Chairman of the Board of Directors Md Nasiruzzaman and Managing Director Md Ismail Hossain handed over the payment order to PM's Senior Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, reads a press release.

Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah was also present on the occasion.