Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Bangladesh Bank sign agreement

The Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Krishi Bank have signed an agreement for disbursing loans at 4% interest under Tk5,000 crore refinancing scheme aimed at increasing food production to ensure food security in the country.

Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank Md Abdul Jabber delivered a speech at the contract signing ceremony in the presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder, said a press release.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, Executive Director Md Anwarul Islam and Director of Agriculture Credit Department Md Abul Kalam Azad were also present on the occasion.