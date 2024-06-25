Bangladesh Jute Research Institute signs MOU with Mayfair Stylewear

Bangladesh Jute Research Institute (BJRI), has signed an MOU with one of the fast-growing jute innovation and jute product development startup company Mayfair Stylewear.

The MOU signing ceremony was held at the BJRI Conference Hall in the presence of senior management and other higher officials of both the organizations, reads a press release.

Dr. Md. Abdul Awal, Director General of Bangladesh Jute Research Institute and S. M. Sajjad Hossain, CEO and Founder of Mayfair Stylewear, signed on behalf of the respective organizations.

BJRI is the oldest government run research body for Jute in Bangladesh. Under the term of the 5 years of the MOU, Mayfair will be responsible for marketing and promoting the diverse innovations in the traditional Jute product categories and new market disruptive products in the jute sector of BJRI. This initiative will ensure the faster acceleration of jute product usage in both local and international markets, which will result in elevating the overall jute industry in Bangladesh and also harness strong potentials for foreign currency earnings for the country through focused exports.

In the MOU signing ceremony, Dr. Md. Abdul Awal, Director General of Bangladesh Jute Research Institute lauded both the teams for taking such initiative and conveyed the unwavering commitment of BJRI to continue its effort to produce more path breaking innovations in the jute sector consistently, to be a catalyst to the overall growth of jute as a category for both local and international markets. S. M. Sajjad Hossain, CEO and Founder of Mayfair Stylewear, shared his profound gratitude to BJRI and its team for believing in the initiative and selecting Mayfair Stylewear to take up the responsibility to push forward the potentials of jute diversification and innovation in Bangladesh and across the world.

Mayfair Stylewear is a second-generation jute-based startup company founded by S.M. Sajjad Hossain inspired by the legacy of his late father S.M. Moazzem Hossain, who had successfully managed a first generation jute-based company for over three decades. In a period of last several years of operation, Mayfair has earned repute and spotlight as an innovative jute product development and marketing company in Bangladesh for both local and international market. Mayfair Stylewear, won the mantle of Best Innovative Brand for Jute Blazer (Fashion and Apparel category) in 2022 by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave, a concern of Bangladesh Brand Forum and in the same year, it was selected by Bangladesh Cricket Board to provide Jute Blazers for the Bangladesh National Cricket Men's Team for their participation in ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022 in Australia. Mayfair Stylewear became the first and the only company from jute sector in Bangladesh to have been selected for business pitch in the inaugural edition of Shark Tank Bangladesh 2024.