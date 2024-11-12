Bangladesh Introduces the Bangla Local Economic Development Model at the World Urban Forum 2024

Bangladesh has introduced its innovative "Bangla Local Economic Development (LED) Model," a decentralized approach designed to drive sustainable economic growth in secondary cities at the twelfth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF12) in Cairo, Egypt.

The Bangla LED Model, developed under the PRABRIDDHI project, supports Bangladesh's goal of fostering resilient communities and sustainable economic growth in secondary cities through strategic local partnerships.

Funded by the governments of Bangladesh and Switzerland and implemented by the Local Government Division (LGD) and Swisscontact, PRABRIDDHI unveiled the tailored Bangla LED Model that empowers municipalities during a dynamic session at WUF12 titled "Sustaining Local Economic Development in Secondary Cities," held recently. This model bolsters local economies and aligns with the national goal of decentralisation, driven by the recent youth-led movement advocating for comprehensive reform.

The Bangla LED Model engages public and private stakeholders in a participatory, community-driven approach to foster sustainable economic growth at the local level. By empowering municipalities to develop practical, locally led solutions, the Model has successfully generated new jobs, boosted entrepreneurial support, and expanded economic opportunities, particularly for women and youth, across seven municipalities: Shibganj, Jashore, Bhairab, Bogura, Kushtia, Dinajpur, and Cox's Bazar. This approach exemplifies LED by building resilient, self-sustaining communities tailored to each municipality's unique strengths and needs.

The discussion featured insights from Mohammad Mahbubul Haque, Joint Secretary, Urban Development 2 Branch of the LGD under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives (MoLGRD&C), and the Project Director of PRABRIDDHI. He emphasised the critical role of local governance in effectively addressing the unique needs of communities. "The momentum from our youth-driven movement has created a pivotal moment for national reform, steering Bangladesh toward a more equitable and inclusive governance model. This call for change has underscored the urgent need for decentralisation—empowering our secondary cities to take greater control of their development paths, foster local leadership, and directly address community needs," he remarked.

Distinguished panellists, including Ms Georgina Gomez from the Institute of Social Studies of Erasmus University Rotterdam, Mr Markus Ehmann, Team Leader of PRABRIDDHI Project, Mr Rukhen Uddin Ahmed, Senior Advisor – Govt. Relations and LED of PRABRIDDHI, Swisscontact and Ms Avril Bundale from UN-Habitat highlighted the success of PRABRIDDHI's approach, which brings together local businesses, chambers of commerce, and municipal leaders to create sustainable, locally-driven economies.

Adding an international perspective, Ms. Valérie Liechti, Head of International Cooperation at the Embassy of Switzerland in Egypt, remarked, "In many countries and municipalities, numerous revenue streams remain underutilized, despite a wealth of opportunity. Unlocking these streams requires capacity-building, but we can look to examples of municipalities in Bangladesh that have implemented reforms and are now reinvesting their generated revenues back into local economic growth." Her statement underscored PRABRIDDHI's role in empowering municipalities to optimise resources and foster economic resilience.

While presenting the model, Markus Ehmann, Team Leader of PRABRIDDHI, said, "The PRABRIDDHI project shows what's possible when communities take the lead in their economic development." He added that even with limited resources, public and private sectors can achieve great results by working together, building trust, and planning collaboratively. The session also highlighted similar successful examples from Brazil and South Africa, underscoring the LED model's adaptability as a blueprint for other countries in the Global South.

The World Urban Forum (WUF) is a global platform for dialogue on sustainable urban development, bringing together government officials, urban planners, experts, and civil society to discuss pressing issues and share solutions for the challenges cities face. It serves as a critical event for advancing the implementation of the United Nations New Urban Agenda and fostering global partnerships for urban sustainability. The Institute for Housing and Urban Development Studies (IHS) of Erasmus University Rotterdam supported the session, which contributed insights from its urban research and helped inform discussions shaping the global urban agenda.