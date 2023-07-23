Bangladesh International Healthcare Expo 2023 on 28-30 Sep

Corporates

Press Release
23 July, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 07:41 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

SUVIDHA International is going to organise a three-day-long Bangladesh International Healthcare Expo 2023 from 28-30 September at Bangmata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Hall in Shahbagh, Dhaka.

More than 70 companies from Bangladesh, India, Iran, Turkey, Thailand and Malaysia are expected to participate in the event, organisers said at a press conference at FARS Hotel & Resorts in Polton on Sunday (23 July), according to a press statement.

The exhibition is being jointly supported by Foundation of Healthcare and Wellness Promotion (FHWP) India, Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) India and Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) India and several other organisations,

FHWP's Presidnet Dilip Kumar Chopra, Public Relations Secretary Vinoy Agarwal, Cabinet Secretary Anshu Arora, and Facilitation International Managing Director Md Murad Hossain spoke on the occasion.

The event aims to bring together global healthcare industry luminaries, foster collaborative partnerships, and showcase breakthrough advancements in the healthcare sector.

According to the press statement, Bangladesh International Healthcare Expo aims to serve as an important platform for international healthcare professionals, stakeholders and interested parties to share information, discover the latest medical innovations that will help shape the future of healthcare in Bangladesh and beyond.

There will be exhibition spaces where leading healthcare companies and healthcare service providers will showcase their latest technologies, products and services, said the press statement, adding that attendees can witness revolutionary advances in medical devices, digital health solutions, telemedicine and pharmaceutical research.

In addition, seminars and panel discussions, interactive workshops and panel sessions will address important topics such as healthcare policy, digital transformation in healthcare, Telehealth implementation, advances in medical research and more.

    

    

