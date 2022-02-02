Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre appoints new CEO

Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) appointed Kaiser A Chowdhury as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Tuesday (1 February).

Kaiser A Chowdhury has been a banking professional, starting his career with ANZ Grindlays Bank (1975-1999), where he spent most of his time in the credit arena including a stint at Grindlays International Training Centre, Chennai, India as a Credit Instructor.

He served One Bank Ltd (1995-2005) as its deputy managing director, AB Bank Limited (2005-2012) as its president & managing director and Meghna Bank Limited (2013-June 2014) as its founder managing director & CEO.

He was also the principal of the Dhaka Bank Training Institute.

During his career, Chowdhury attended several training courses and workshops at home and abroad.

He holds a Masters Degree in Economics from the University of Dhaka (1969-1973).