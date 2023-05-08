Bangladesh Insurance Industry, Bangladesh Insurance Association, Birla Institute of Management and Technology co-organise conference

Corporates

Press Release
08 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 06:11 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Insurance Industry, Bangladesh Insurance Association, Birla Institute of Management and Technology co-organise conference

Press Release
08 May, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 06:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA) and Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) have jointly organised a day-long conference entitled "Reimagining Paradigm Shift in Bangladesh Insurance Industry - Bridging the Protection Gap" on 8 May in Dhaka.

Professional Advancement Bangladesh Ltd (PABL), one of the subsidiaries of Green Delta Insurance, has worked alongside BIA and BIMTECH as the knowledge partner of the aforementioned conference, said a press release.

Sheikh Kabir Hossain, president of Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA), chaired the day-long conference. Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, was present at the event as the chief guest, while Mohammad Jainul Bari, chairman, Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) was present as Special Guest and Prof. (Dr.) Abhijit K. Chattoraj, Chartered Insurer, Dean (SW&SS), professor and chairperson, PGDM-IBM, Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), was present as guest of honour.

With high officials and professionals of insurance industry present, the day-long conference featured four panel discussions that focused on addressing the most important issues, challenges and opportunities of Bangladesh's insurance industry, such as, how regulatory environment can be harnessed, how insurance industry could benefit from Smart Bangladesh, how it would be possible to usher a new era of smart products and services and how intermediation landscape can be enhanced. Experts and industry professional from home and abroad took part in this day-long conference and shared their opinion in their respective sessions, reads the release.

Conference / insurance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

7h | Brands
Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

7h | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

10h | Panorama
Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have accused the US of imposing a “technological blockade” on the country. Photo: Reuters

Washington’s new narrative for the global economy

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

1h | TBS Stories
Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

3h | TBS World
Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

1h | TBS Stories
What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work

6
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Splash

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46