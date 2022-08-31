Bangladesh Insurance holds discussion over mourning day

Bangladesh Insurance Forum held a discussion and doa mahfil marking the National Mourning Day and to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, recently.

The programme was held at its office in Dilkusha area of Dhaka on Tuesday, said a press release.

Bangladesh Insurance Forum President and Popular Life Insurance Company's Managing Director and CEO, BM Yusuf Ali presided over the function where other members of the forum were also present.

Bangladesh Insurance Forum senior vice president Md Imam Shahin, Vice-president Farzana Chowdhury, Joint secretary general SM Nurujjaman, Office Secretary MM Monirul Alam, Publication Secretary Md Golam Kibria were also spoke the event among others.