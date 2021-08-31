Bangladesh Insurance holds discussion over mourning day

Bangladesh Insurance Forum held a discussion and doa mahfil marking the National Mourning Day and to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, recently.

The programme was held at its office in Dilkusha area of Dhaka on Sunday, said a press release.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority chairman, Dr M Mosharaf Hossain was the chief guest of the programme where its member Moinul Islam was present as the special guest.

Bangladesh Insurance Forum President and Popular Life Insurance Company's Managing Director and CEO, BM Yusuf Ali presided over the function where other members of the forum were also present.