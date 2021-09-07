Bangladesh Insurance Academy holds seminar on Covid fallout

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 06:55 pm
Bangladesh Insurance Academy organised a seminar titled 'Strategic Management of Insurance Industry to deal with Covid-19'. 

The seminar was held on Monday online, reads a press release.

Abdullah Harun Pasha, additional secretary at the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance was connected as the chief guests. 

Syed Shahriar Ahsan, managing director at Sadharan Bima Corporation was connected as the special guest at the seminar. 

Dr Mohammad Sohrab Uddani, actuary chairman at Academic Committee of  Bangladesh Insurance Academy was connected with the trick as moderate.

SM Ibrahim Hossain, acting director of Bangladesh Insurance Academy Presides over the seminar.

Azizul Islam, advisor at City General Insurance Co Ltd; Farzana Chowdhury, managing director and CEO at Green Delta Insurance Co Ltd; MM Monirul Alam Tapon, managing director & CEO at NRB Global Life Insurance Ltd; and Engr Abu Abed Md Shohaeb, senior system analyst at Jiban Bima Corporation were present as paper discussion.

The seminar was attended by more than 100 officials from various insurance companies.

