Bangladesh Insurance Academy held webinar

Bangladesh Insurance Academy organised a webinar titled 'Strategic Management of Insurance Industry to deal with Covid-19' on 6 September.

Abdullah Harun Pasha, Additional Secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance was the Chief Guest at the seminar. Syed Shahriar Ahsan, Managing Director, Sadharan Bima Corporation was the Special Guest. Dr Mohammad Sohrab Uddani, Actuary, Chairman, Academic Committee, Bangladesh Insurance Academy was the moderator.

SM Ibrahim Hossain, Acting Director of Bangladesh Insurance Academy presided over the seminar.

Azizul Islam, Advisor, City General Insurance Co Ltd, Farzana Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO, Green Delta Insurance Co Ltd, MM Monirul Alam Tapon, Managing Director & CEO, NRB Global Life Insurance Ltd and Engr Abu Abed Md Shohaeb, Senior System Analyst, Jiban Bima Corporation were present at the paper discussion.

The seminar was attended by more than 100 officials from various insurance companies.