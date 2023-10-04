Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management congratulates Trust Bank Limited

04 October, 2023, 04:45 pm
Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management congratulates Trust Bank Limited

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) congratulated Trust Bank Limited on being recognized as one of the top sustainable banks of 2022 by Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release. 

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director & CBO of Trust Bank received the crest from Fazle Kabir, Emeritus Fellow of BIBM & former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Sharifa Khan, Secretary, of Economic Relations Division (ERD), GOB on Saturday 30 September, 2023 at the BIBM Auditorium in Dhaka. 

The event was co-hosted by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ Bangladesh). 

 

