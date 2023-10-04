Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management congratulates Trust Bank Limited

Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) congratulated Trust Bank Limited on being recognized as one of the top sustainable banks of 2022 by Bangladesh Bank, reads a press release.

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director & CBO of Trust Bank received the crest from Fazle Kabir, Emeritus Fellow of BIBM & former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Sharifa Khan, Secretary, of Economic Relations Division (ERD), GOB on Saturday 30 September, 2023 at the BIBM Auditorium in Dhaka.

The event was co-hosted by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ Bangladesh).