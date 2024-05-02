Bangladesh Institute of Architects Honors 'NAAF-Dormitory Teknaf Project' at Prestigious IAB Awards 2023

Bangladesh Institute of Architects Honors 'NAAF-Dormitory Teknaf Project' at Prestigious IAB Awards 2023

The Bangladesh Institute of Architects (IAB) recently celebrated excellence in architecture and design at the esteemed IAB Awards 2023 ceremony. Among the distinguished recipients of this year's awards was the 'NAAF-Dormitory Teknaf Project,' recognized in the special category for its outstanding contribution to the architectural landscape of Bangladesh.

The 'NAAF-Dormitory Teknaf Project,' a testament to innovative design and visionary leadership, was credited to Architects Mohammed Ehsanul Alam, Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury, and Saima Sharmin Nipa. The late Nasiruddin Akhter Rashid, Director of the United Group, spearheaded this groundbreaking initiative, showcasing the resilience and tireless dedication of everyone involved.

United Group, one of the largest socio-economic infrastructure-based business conglomerates, boasts a diverse investment portfolio spanning multiple sectors.

Situated on 27 acres of land along the banks of the Naaf River at the southernmost point of Bangladesh, the NAAF Dormitory serves as a beacon of progress and innovation. Its strategic location facilitates the seamless flow of goods and fosters economic development, enhancing connectivity and trade between Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Through the NAAF Dormitory, United Group continues to exemplify its commitment to advancing socio-economic infrastructure and driving positive change in Bangladesh and beyond

