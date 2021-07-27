Bangladesh, India to host webinar series on StartUp landscapes

Bangladesh and India will be jointly hosting a six-part webinar series, titled 'Shoto Borsho Shoto Asha – Rise Up', on StartUp landscapes of both of the countries.

In partnership with Startup Bangladesh, Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Govt of Bangladesh and StartUp India, the event is being organized by the High Commission of India, Dhaka.

State Minister for ICT, Govt of Bangladesh Zunaid Ahmed Palak and High Commissioner of India Vikram Doraiswami inaugurated the webinar on 26 July, said to a press release.

Speaking at the event hosted by Startup Bangladesh Limited Managing Director & CEO Tina Jabeen, the ICT state minister welcomed the initiative and said that increased cooperation between the StartUp sectors in Bangladesh and India would be mutually beneficial.

High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami said that in the next 6 months, the RiseUp platform will bring together mentors, innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, etc from India and Bangladesh.

He hoped that the platform will facilitate an effective cross-learning opportunity that will benefit talented entrepreneurs from both countries, especially young innovators.

High Commissioner also recalled the recent state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh in March 2021, who invited 50 Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to visit India and connect with India's start-up and innovation ecosystem. High Commissioner stressed that the RiseUp series could facilitate such linkages to jumpstart tangible cooperation.

Following the opening ceremony, a panel discussion on 'StartUp Landscape in Bangladesh and India – Tech StartUps Transforming the Future' was held. Fruitful deliberations on the topic were held by the eminent panellists working in the StartUp Space in India and Bangladesh. Yamini Bhushan Pandey, CEO of Startup Incubation and Acceleration Division at Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali and Sharad Sharma, Co-Founder of iSPIRT Foundation, India and member of National Startup Advisory Council were joined by Wasim Alim, Co-founder and CEO of Chaldal and Rahat Ahmed, CEO of Anchorless Bangladesh. The discussion was moderated by Bijon Islam, Co-founder and CEO of Lightcastle Partners.

The webinar will be followed by more discussions on the regulatory environment for StartUps, overcoming hurdles to create a successful StartUp, Fundraising strategies, strategies for StartUps to go international and a deep dive into StartUp Opportunities in Bangladesh and India. The Shoto Borsho Shoto Asha – Rise Up webinar series is also supported by Economic Reporters Forum, Bangladesh StartUp Consortium and BD AIR.