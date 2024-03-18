Bangladesh-India Friendship Association strengthens bonds through food distribution during Ramadan

In an effort to reinforce the fraternal relations between the people of India and Bangladesh, the Bangladesh-India Friendship Association distributed food items to the poor and needy on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

General Secretary of the Bangladesh-India Friendship Association, Srinayaran Saha Moni, Presidium Member and Freedom Fighter Abdul Haq, former Secretary of the Bangladesh government Ashok Madhab Roy, Treasurer Sheikh Abdul Mannan, editorial board members and freedom fighters ASM Saifulla, Dr MD Asraful Islam, Saidul Islam Mamun, Advocate Samsul Haq, and Israt Jahan Pallabi were present during the food distribution event on Sunday (17 March) at the Priyanka Shooting Zone near the Birulia embankment in Savar

The event was supported by the society's Welfare Secretary, noted cultural personality Saidur Rahman Sajol.